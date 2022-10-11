UK nurse on trial for murder of newborn babies

LONDON: A neo-natal nurse went on trial in Britain on Monday, charged with the murder of seven babies in her care and the attempted killing of 10 others.

Lucy Letby, 32, has denied murdering five boys and two girls, and attempting to murder another five boys and five girls between June 2015 and June 2016. She is allegedly to have carried out the killings at the Countess of Chester Hospital, in Chester, northwest England, where she was working.

Opening the prosecution case, lawyer Nick Johnson said that neo-natal mortality at the hospital had been comparable to other units around the country. But over 18 months from January 2015 it saw a “significant” rise in the number of deaths and serious catastrophic collapses.