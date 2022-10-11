 
Tuesday October 11, 2022
World

Syria drone strike kills IS member

By AFP
October 11, 2022

TAL ABYAD, Syria: A drone strike in northern Syria killed a suspected member of the Islamic State group on Monday, a war monitor and an AFP correspondent said. It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack that came days after US forces said they had targeted IS officials in Syria in a series of raids. Two explosions hit near the Turkish-held border-town of Tal Abyad in northern Syria, residents said.

