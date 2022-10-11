Syria drone strike kills IS member

TAL ABYAD, Syria: A drone strike in northern Syria killed a suspected member of the Islamic State group on Monday, a war monitor and an AFP correspondent said. It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack that came days after US forces said they had targeted IS officials in Syria in a series of raids. Two explosions hit near the Turkish-held border-town of Tal Abyad in northern Syria, residents said.
NASIRIYAH, Iraq: Some 1,200 Iraqi families have been forced out of southern marshes and farmlands over the past six...
DUBAI: A Saudi judge on Monday sentenced 10 Egyptian men for up to 18 years for having tried to organise a remembrance...
KASARAGOD, India: Hundreds of people attended the tearful funeral on Monday of a crocodile believed to have been...
LONDON: A neo-natal nurse went on trial in Britain on Monday, charged with the murder of seven babies in her care and...
DHAKA: Thousands of party activists in Bangladesh have been hit with “fake” charges of violence in a widespread...
MANILA: Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos signed a law on Monday requiring mobile users to provide personal...
