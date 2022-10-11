Assange ill with Covid in prison

LONDON: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has tested positive for Covid, his wife said on Monday, as she battles his extradition to the United States.

“Julian was feeling unwell last week but started feeling sick on Friday,” Stella Assange was quoted as saying by the Press Association news agency. “He started coughing and had a fever. He was given some paracetamol. He tested positive for Covid on Saturday.” Thousands of people formed a human chain around the UK parliament in London on Saturday to demand Assange´s release from London´s Belmarsh prison.