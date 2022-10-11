US airport websites hit by cyberattacks

WASHINGTON: The websites for a number of major US airports were briefly taken offline on Monday after a cyberattack promoted by a pro-Russian hacking group. The distributed denial of service (DDOS) attacks hit the airport websites of several major US cities including Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Phoenix and St Louis.
A DDOS attack involves knocking a website offline by flooding it with traffic. The airport websites were targeted after the pro-Russian hacking group known as “KillNet” published a list of sites and encouraged its followers to attack them.
