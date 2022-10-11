Tiger on the prowl at Indian varsity campus

NEW DELHI: An Indian university has postponed its annual tech festival and urged students to stay indoors after dark because of a tiger on the prowl around campus, an official and local reports said on Monday.

The endangered big cat has already killed two stray cows, and about 50 forest department officials have been working around the clock to capture and move it back to an adjoining forest area where it came from.

“We have also set up 10 camera traps to track its movement, as well as a cage, and are waiting. But the tiger hasn´t come out,” local forest officer Alok Pathak told AFP. Pathak said the animal was one of 12 tigers living in forests around Bhopal, capital of the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh.