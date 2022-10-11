Conference on maritime security held

Islamabad: Centre for Law & Security (CLAS), in collaboration with the National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA), held a conference on Pakistan’s Maritime Security & Blue Economy at TMUC Forum, Islamabad, says a press release.

The speakers at the conference focused on providing concrete recommendations concerning the way forward for Pakistan regarding the full potential of its maritime boundary and realising the goal of economic development through its seas.

Dr Musadik Malik, minister of State (Petroleum Division) was the chief guest. The panelists included Dr Zafar Nawaz Jaspal, Dr Huma Baqai, Cdre. (r) Baber Bilal Haider SI(M), Dr Nazir Hussain, Vice Adm Ahmad Tasnim HI(M), SI(M), SS(M), SB(M), SJ(M), Cdre. (r) Zafar Mahmood Tippu, Dr Shaheen Akhtar, Dr Masood Khattak.

Opening remarks at the conference were delivered by Dr. Faisal Mushtaq, chairman Advisory Board, CLAS and chief executive TMUC Pakistan. Executive Director CLAS Rehman Azhar moderated the conference. Baber Bilal Haider, SI(M) emphasized the significance of CPEC for developing a blue economy and regional connectivity. He stressed that the 110 million cargo being transported through our waters has affected maritime tourism and resulted in dirty beaches. Focusing on CPEC and the Gwadar port, he reiterated that unless all the power plants would be fully operational, only then can Pakistan claim to progress.

Dr Huma Baqai joined virtually to discuss the role of the government in pursuing Pakistan’s Maritime interests. She started by stating that Pakistan needs to realise its Maritime potential, and it also needs maritime security and protection.

Dr Zafar Nawasz Jaspal spoke about the wake of emerging Indo-Pacific Alliances such as QUAD and believed that the world is changing. Pakistan needs to form a coherent National Security Plan for its maritime affairs, and Pakistan needs to form Counter Alliances to pursue its Maritime interests.

Dr Nazir Hussain discussed the prospects of Pakistan’s Maritime Regional Collaboration. He asserted that Pakistan did not have enough data to move forward with regional collaboration. However, policy papers being developed may have potential. V/Adm Ahmad Tasnim was of the view that blue economy cannot be detached from the main economy, Maritime laws about shipping, ports, coastal zones, and explorations need to be developed and conducted.

Cdre (r) Zafar Mansoor Tippu emphasised that EEZ and CS under UNCLOS had multiple challenges from governance, structural, socioeconomic, surveys, research, security, and environmental.

Dr Shaheen Akhtar talked about sustainable growth in its unexplored maritime recourses. She iterated that the exclusive geostrategic position of Pakistan lends its ports a unique significance concerning maritime trade.

Dr Masood Khattak spoke regarding Pakistan’s Maritime Interests in the Indian Ocean. He emphasised that the Indian military modernisation is happening at a rapid scale and is a pertinent challenge to the deterrence stability of south Asia.

DG NIMA V/Adm Abdul Aleem, HI(M) delivered the closing remarks by summarising the conference.