Rawalpindi: The Chief Secretary, Punjab has transferred Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi, on Monday.
The Punjab government has issued a notification no. SI.2-2/2022 that Flt. Lt. (r) Tahir Farooq, deputy commissioner, Rawalpindi is hereby transferred with immediate effect and directed to report to Services & General Administration Government of the Punjab enabling him to attend 35th mid-career management course.
Abdul Rauf Mahar, chief of Section, Planning & Development Board, Punjab, Lahore, is hereby transferred with immediate effect and posted as deputy commissioner, Rawalpindi in his own pay and scale, vice Flt Lt (r) Tahir Farooq transferred.
