Bid to smuggle drugs foiled

Islamabad: Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police has foiled an attempt to smuggle narcotics and recovered a cache of hashish, police said.
A police team of CIA foiled a bid to smuggle drugs in a vehicle and arrested two accused. The Police team also recovered 28 kilogram hashish from their possession. Case has been registered at the Industrial Area police station and further investigation is underway. During preliminary investigation the accused confessed to smuggling drugs from KP to different districts of Punjab.
