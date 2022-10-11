Upgradation of PTS to college

Islamabad: Upgrading the status of Islamabad Capital Police Training School (PTS) to the status of Capital Police College, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan has fulfilled the long-standing demand of police officers and jawans, a police spokesman said Monday.

The IGP Islamabad issued notification of up-gradation of the police training institution. The Capital Police College will now conduct all courses up to the level of DSP officials. Earlier, Islamabad Capital Police officers had to take courses in other provinces of the country. Islamabad Capital Police also had to pay heavy fees for their training courses in other provinces. On the establishment of Capital Police College, the officials/officers are expressing happiness for getting training as well as educational courses in Islamabad Capital Police.