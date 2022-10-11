345 test positive for dengue in last 48 hours, taking tally to 6,343

Rawalpindi:As many as 345 individuals have been diagnosed with dengue fever from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last 48 hours taking the total number of patients so far confirmed positive from the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi to 6,343 of which 10 patients have so far died of the infection.

The spread of the infection and the continuous rise in the number of dengue fever patients from the twin cities hint that the outbreak is getting more and more intense. The situation also hints that the concerned government authorities both in the federal and the provincial set ups have so far come up with no success in checking spread of the infection.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Monday reveals that another 162 patients belonging to Rawalpindi district have tested positive for dengue fever in the last 48 hours taking the total number of confirmed patients of the infection so far reported from the district to 3,174 of which three patients have lost their lives due to the infection.

According to details, a total of 239 dengue fever patients were undergoing treatment at the three allied hospitals in Rawalpindi including Holy Family Hospital, Benazir Bhutto Hospital and District Headquarters Hospital on Monday morning of which 188 had tested positive for the infection.

On the other hand, another 183 individuals were tested positive for dengue fever from ICT in the last two days taking tally to 3,169. To date, a total of seven patients belonging to the federal capital have lost their lives due to dengue fever.