PFA takes action against clubs over violations

LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has stopped the production of a famous club’s kitchen on the Canal Road and imposed a hefty fine on another club in Bahria Town over multiple violations.

The PFA took action against the clubs under the supervision of its Director General Mudassar Riaz Malik while carrying out an inspection drive of famous clubs in the provincial metropolis here on Monday. He said PFA shut down the production of a club by imposing an emergency prohibition order (EPO) till further orders. In another raid, the PFA DG said that food authority penalised a famous club in Bahria Town with a hefty fine due to incomplete labelling, stinky environment in kitchen area.