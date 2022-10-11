PFA takes action against clubs over violations

LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has stopped the production of a famous club’s kitchen on the Canal Road and imposed a hefty fine on another club in Bahria Town over multiple violations.
The PFA took action against the clubs under the supervision of its Director General Mudassar Riaz Malik while carrying out an inspection drive of famous clubs in the provincial metropolis here on Monday. He said PFA shut down the production of a club by imposing an emergency prohibition order (EPO) till further orders. In another raid, the PFA DG said that food authority penalised a famous club in Bahria Town with a hefty fine due to incomplete labelling, stinky environment in kitchen area.
LAHORE: Six senior police officers, including DPO Kasur and SSP operations have been transferred.In an order issued...
LAHORE:Punjab Minister for Agriculture Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi has laid emphasis on the need of providing better...
LAHORE: Executive Producer Asad Jamil Khan has said ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ is going international and will set...
LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab Faisal Shahkar has praised the police force for ensuring foolproof security...
LAHORE: The Director General Punjab Emergency Service Department Dr Rizwan Naseer celebrated the 5th anniversary of...
LAHORE: Chancellor/Governor, Muhammad Balighur Rehman, chaired the 38th Senate meeting of UET, Lahore, in the Chemical...
Comments