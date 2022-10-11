Six cops transferred

LAHORE: Six senior police officers, including DPO Kasur and SSP operations have been transferred.
In an order issued here Monday, Punjab IG Faisal Shahkar asked SSP operations Lahore Mustansir Feroz to report to Central Police office (CPO). DPO Kasur Sohail Ashraf has been appointed as SSP operations Lahore. SP Investigations Cantonment Lahore Imran Kamarat Bukhari has been transferred and posted as DPO Kasur.
SP Muhammad Imran has been transferred and posted as SP Investigations Sargodha. SP Hammad Bin Ashraf has been appointed as SP PHP Rawalpindi. SP Zunera Ashraf has been transferred and posted as SP Scientific Training Wing, PC Sihala.
LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority has stopped the production of a famous club’s kitchen on the Canal Road and imposed a...
LAHORE:Punjab Minister for Agriculture Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi has laid emphasis on the need of providing better...
LAHORE: Executive Producer Asad Jamil Khan has said ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ is going international and will set...
LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab Faisal Shahkar has praised the police force for ensuring foolproof security...
LAHORE: The Director General Punjab Emergency Service Department Dr Rizwan Naseer celebrated the 5th anniversary of...
LAHORE: Chancellor/Governor, Muhammad Balighur Rehman, chaired the 38th Senate meeting of UET, Lahore, in the Chemical...
Comments