Six cops transferred

LAHORE: Six senior police officers, including DPO Kasur and SSP operations have been transferred.

In an order issued here Monday, Punjab IG Faisal Shahkar asked SSP operations Lahore Mustansir Feroz to report to Central Police office (CPO). DPO Kasur Sohail Ashraf has been appointed as SSP operations Lahore. SP Investigations Cantonment Lahore Imran Kamarat Bukhari has been transferred and posted as DPO Kasur.

SP Muhammad Imran has been transferred and posted as SP Investigations Sargodha. SP Hammad Bin Ashraf has been appointed as SP PHP Rawalpindi. SP Zunera Ashraf has been transferred and posted as SP Scientific Training Wing, PC Sihala.