Minister for provision of modern production technology to farmers

LAHORE:Punjab Minister for Agriculture Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi has laid emphasis on the need of providing better services to the farmers with provision of modern production technology.

The minister said this while presiding over the 122nd meeting of board of directors of Punjab Seed Corporation here on Monday. Punjab Seed Corporation Managing Director Shan-Al-Haq gave a briefing on the agenda of the meeting.

The provincial agriculture minister said that Punjab Seed Corporation was a trustworthy organisation of farmers and was playing a key role in providing quality and inexpensive seeds to the farmers.

To provide quality seeds to the farmers, while conducting seed trials on their agricultural farms, the seeds should be planted under the supervision of the seed variety discoverer so that the actual potential yield of the seed can be realised, he added.

Apart from this, the Punjab Seed Corporation should present a short-term and long-term plan for the supply of seeds to the farmers in Rabi and Kharif seasons and the progressive farmers and academia should also be consulted while planting the seed trials, the minister added.

He directed to present the comparative statement report of seeds belonging to foreign, local private companies and Punjab Seed Corporation in the next board meeting. The Agriculture Minister stressed the need to improve the capacity and profitability of the farms working under the control of Punjab Seed Corporation. He gave instructions to the Punjab Seed Corporation to take immediate measures for getting the membership of International Seed Council.

On this occasion, Agriculture Secretary, Punjab Ahmad Aziz Tarar directed Punjab Seed Corporation MD to prepare a business plan for various crops cultivated for trials on the farms so that in the light of this, KPIs for the corporation can be fixed.

The provincial minister also approved various administrative matters of Punjab Seed Corporation in consultation with the board members.

In the meeting, Agriculture Secretary Punjab Ahmad Aziz Tarar, board members Javed Qureshi, Ahmed Yousuf, Malik Masood Adviser Seed Punjab, Malik Aftab Khichi and other members participated.