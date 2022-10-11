IG lauds police performance

LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab Faisal Shahkar has praised the police force for ensuring foolproof security arrangements on the occasion of 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal across the province.

IG Punjab said that the Punjab Police performed the security duties of 2,400 processions and 1,447 Mahafil organised across province due to which the citizens celebrated the 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal in a peaceful manner. He congratulated all the forces including Lahore Police, Traffic Police, RPOs, DPOs, Safe City Authority, Special Branch and CTD and said that he is grateful to the entire force who performed their duties in the field and offices.

IG Punjab Faisal Shahkar also thanked the Peace Committees of all districts and Ulema for their excellent cooperation during the security arrangements. He said that Punjab Police would ensure foolproof security arrangements for national and religious festivals in future as well and will take all possible measures to maintain law and order situation and protect lives and property of citizens.

According to the details, Punjab Police made special arrangements for the processions and Mahafil of 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal across the province and a total of more than 72,000 officials, officers and volunteers performed security duties at mosques, highways and markets and other places. From the control room in the Central Police Office, the timings and security of the processions and Mahafil organised in all the districts were being monitored moment by moment, while the control room was also active at the district level in all the districts.