Motorbike Rescue Service celebrates 5th anniversary

LAHORE: The Director General Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) Dr Rizwan Naseer celebrated the 5th anniversary of the Motorbike Rescue Service (MRS) with its staff at a ceremony held at Command & Control Centre LOS on Monday.

DG Rescue-1122 congratulated all District Emergency Officers & staff of MRS on the successful completion of five years. He cut the cake with the pioneer staff of Motorbike Rescue Service. He said that Motorbike Rescue Service was started in 2017 in Provincial Capital Lahore as a project for prompt response to emergencies of congested areas, narrow and traffic jams.

He said that Rescue-1122 accepted another challenge and made it successful with hard work, commitment and dedication. Initially, the MRS project was started in divisional headquarters and now Chief Minister Punjab has approved its expansion to all districts of Punjab for the provision of emergency services at the doorsteps of the citizen of Punjab. Dr Rizwan Naseer especially thanked CM Punjab Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi for strengthening Rescue 1122 through the provision of newly ambulances and Rescue Motorbikes. He also thanked CM Punjab for rescuing the Rescuers after accepting their long-awaited demand for Rescue Risk Allowance.

He also expressed his satisfaction with the best devilry of MRS, which has significantly improved the response time of the Rescue Service.