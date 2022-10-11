Importance of silk roads highlighted

LAHORE: The University of Home Economics Lahore arranged a seminar on “Knowledge

Transfer through Images on Silk Road.” Dr Fatima Zahra, a resource person from Cardiff Metropolitan University, UK was invited to deliver a lecture on it. The seminar was arranged with the collaboration of the British Council Pakistan, a partner on a research project with UHE Lahore.

UHE Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Kanwal Ameen, Tourism Development Cooperation Department Secretary Ehsaan Bhutta, General Manager Capt (r) Aurangzeb, Tourism Managing Director Muhammad Ali Abbas, Registrar Shujaat Muneef Qureshi and Alhamra Cultural Complex executive director Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi also attended the seminar.

Dr Fatima Zahra stated that the vast trade networks of the silk roads carried more than just merchandise and precious commodities. In fact, the constant movement and mixing of populations brought about the widespread transmission of knowledge, ideas, cultures, and beliefs, which had a profound impact on the history and civilisations of the Eurasian peoples.

She said travellers along the silk roads were attracted not only by trade but also by the intellectual and cultural exchange taking place in cities, many of which developed into hubs of culture and learning, she added.

Ehsan Bhutta emphasised that historical paintings highlight the ancient scientific and commercial trade route of silk roads, and students should learn from the past.

While addressing the students, Prof Dr Kanwal Ameen said, the history of maritime routes can be traced back thousands of years, to links between the Arabian Peninsula, Mesopotamia, and the Indus Valley Civilisation. She said the early Middle Ages saw an expansion of this network, as sailors from the Arabian Peninsula forged new trading routes across the Arabian Sea and into the Indian Ocean.

She directed the students that they should learn about the glorious past of Muslim scholars, and what they contributed to the creation of new knowledge. The event was concluded with a vote of thanks by the Vice-Chancellor and the distribution of shields to guest speakers.

Two awarded PhD degrees: Punjab University has awarded two PhD degrees to the scholars in which Saira Azam D/O Muhammad Azam in the subject of Molecular Biology after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Combinational Approach to Develop Broad Spectrum Resistance in Cotton Against Insects’ and Aneela Yasmeen D/O Malik Khuda Bakhsh Khichi in the subject of molecular Biology after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Cas9-mediated Gene Knock Down of Vacuolar Invertase (VInv) Gene of Solanum Tuberosum to Reduce Tuber Sweetening During Long Term Storage’.