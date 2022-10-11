Rs2,000 fine to be imposed for wrong parking

LAHORE:City Traffic Police Lahore (CTPL) has announced issuing ten times higher amount of ticket - Rs2,000- for each violation of wrong parking.
Earlier, the ticket amount for the violation was only Rs200. Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore Muntazir Mehdi said that the fine has been raised on the orders of Lahore High Court (LHC). Mehdi said that action will be taken against the vehicles parked in no parking zones. The wrong parking is a main reason for traffic jam, he added.
"Circle officers have been ordered to launch crackdown against illegal parking stands", Mehdi added. Citizens will be made aware through campaigns on social and electronic media, Mehdi asserted. It is worth noting that parking plazas, especially nearby main business hubs are missing in Lahore.
CTPL in this regard a few years back had also conducted a survey. For example, Ferozpur Road is main artery of Lahore that hosted a few important markets of the city.
