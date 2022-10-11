Eid Milad celebrated with fervour

LAHORE:The nation celebrated Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) on Sunday with traditional religious zeal and fervour amid tight security arrangements.

The believers held a large number of festivities and celebrations, paying homage to the last Messenger. The day was celebrated as Namoos-e-Risalat Day on the appeal of various religious leaders as widespread rallies and protest meetings were held where speakers demanded the government sever ties with France and expel her ambassador.

On the appeals of noted scholars, including Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman, Mufti Taqi Usmani, Mufti Adnan Kakakhel, Pir Ataul Muhemin Bukhari and Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi all prayer leaders highlighted Muslim enmity in secular Europe. Rallies and protests were held by various religious parties, including Tehrik Hurmat-e-Rasool (THR), Sunni Tehrik, Tehrik Labbaik Ya Rasool Allah, Tahaffuz Namoos-e-Risalat Mahaz (TNRM), Dawat-e-Islami, JUI-F, JUP, and other organisations.

A number of gatherings for Naat Khwani, Qirat, Qawwali, and Naatia Mushaira were held. Religious scholars and Ulema in their special sermons highlighted the significance of the occasion and asked the people to follow Sunnah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) to achieve success in life and life after death.

The day began with a 31-gun salute in the federal capital and 21-gun salutes in provincial capitals while special prayers were offered for the security, solidarity, and prosperity of the country. It was a public holiday and all business centres and offices were closed. Newspapers brought out special editions while electronic media aired special programmes to highlight the importance of the occasion. Mosques and all important government and private buildings were tastefully decorated with illuminations. Groups of volunteers and market committees decorated their own markets/mohallas/houses and surroundings. In the City, the central Milad-un-Nabi procession under Markazi Milad committee was taken out from the railway station in the afternoon which passed through its traditional route via Australasia Chowk, Brandreth Road, Railway road, Chowk Dalgran, Gowalmandi, Mayo Hospital, Anarkali, Lohari Gate, Bhaati Gate, and culminated at Data Darbar. The government suspended cellphone services in certain sensitive areas to ward off terror activities.

The proceedings of the procession were jointly inaugurated by PTI leader Senator Ijaz Chaudhry and its founder Pervaiz Rabbani by holding a grand meeting which was addressed by prominent figures from all walks of life. Addressing the meeting, Senator Ijaz Chaudhry demanded the construction of a permanent stage, a tower (Minar) and a library outside the Railway station to facilitate the Eid Miladun Nabi procession and festivities. Several other small processions were also taken out in the City to mark the occasion which merged into the central procession. A rally was taken out by Tehrik Bedari Ummat from Jamia Urwatul Wusqa led by its chief Jawwad Naqvi and marched up to Chungi Amar Sadhu. A two-day international Seerat Conference was held at Badshahi Masjid chaired by chief Khateeb Dr Abdul Khabeer Azad and addressed by various noted religious scholars.

Earlier, addressing the 39th international Milad Conference under Tehrik Minhajul Quran at Minar-e-Pakistan through a video link from Canada, TMQ chairman Dr Tahirul Qadri expressed sorrow that those quarreling in the name of religion and turned scholarly differences into enmity deviated from the teachings of Prophet (PBUH) that Islam is a religion of peace and security, and demand complete unity and brotherhood of the Ummah.

Foreign scholars and delegations from the Middle East, Prof Dr Ibrahim Salah, Prof Ahmed Mahmoud Hasan Sharif from Al-Azhar University (Egypt), especially participated and addressed the conference.