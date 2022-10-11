Centre doing politics on flood victims, says CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said that the provincial government has taken timely steps for the rehabilitation of the flood victims. Along with the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and Rescue 1122, the district administration also worked hard to help the flood victims, he said. The families of those, who died due to floods and rains, have been given financial assistance of Rs1 million per person. Dry ration has also been provided to more than 168,000 victims, while more than 5,000 blankets and 44,000 plus tents have been distributed to flood victims, he said. More than 1,400 rescue boats participated in relief activities to transport flood victims to safe places and 34,000 bags of flour were also distributed among the victims, he mentioned. Similarly, more than 23,000 mosquito nets and 21,000 life jackets have also been provided. Alongside this, lakhs of animals have been vaccinated, he further said.

The chief minister said that the financial assistance had been increased to compensate for the damages to the houses and livestock by the floods. The Punjab government has not been given a penny for the rehabilitation of the flood victims by the federal government, he regretted and noted that the Punjab government was performing the duty of rehabilitating the flood victims with its own resources. It also sent a medical relief mission to help the flood victims of Sindh and Balochistan, while two mobile health units were sent to the flood-affected areas of Sindh, the CM added.

The Punjab government was helping the affectees while rising above politics. He lamented that the federal government was doing politics on the flood victims which is unfortunate. “Despite being in London, I am aware of the progress on the rehabilitation measures of the victims daily and rehabilitation activities would be continued until the resettlement of the flood victims,” he concluded.

PRAISES ADMIN FOR EID MILAD ARRANGEMENTS: The chief minister praised the arrangements made for the celebrations of Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (PBUH) and congratulated the administration, police and law enforcement agencies in this regard. He has also appreciated the performance of the cabinet committee on law and order. Due to the foolproof arrangements of the Punjab government, the celebrations were held in a peaceful environment throughout the province, he added and noted that untiring efforts were made to maintain the atmosphere of peace and harmony. The line departments performed their duties diligently to protect the life and property of the people, he said. The way the departments worked as a team is commendable.

Pervaiz Elahi said that he supervised arrangements from London. He said that Eid Milad-ul-Nabi was officially celebrated with devotion, respect and religious enthusiasm throughout Punjab.

TAKES NOTICE: The chief minister telephonically contacted IG Police Faisal Shahkar from London over the murder of eight people in a Sheikhupura village.

The CM expressed his anger at the police officials for not taking timely action against the arrested accused who injured some locals a few days earlier. He ordered action against the police station’s staff and regretted that had they taken legal action on the incident earlier, this tragedy could have been avoided. The SHO and his staff showed the worst negligence, he lamented and noted that the usual laziness and negligence of the police resulted in the loss of lives of eight innocent people. There is no room for such SHO and staff in the police department, he stressed.

On the orders of the CM, SHO Narang Police Station Inspector Abdul Wahab, ASI Muhammad Latif, Mushtaq Ahmad, Muhammad Rafi and Moharar Ammar-ul-Hasan were suspended and arrested for showing negligence. The CM ordered the IG to initiate action against delinquent officials along with the provision of justice to the bereaved families. The IG should investigate the incident under personal supervision and the accused be awarded deterrent punishment, he added.

The IG presented a preliminary report to the CM. According to the preliminary investigation, accused Faiz Rasool killed eight people sleeping on the roads and fields with a sharp tool and iron rod. The accused also injured two citizens a few days ago but the police officials of PS Narang did not take any action despite receiving the information.

CONDOLENCES: The chief minister expressed deep grief over the loss of lives due to the roof collapse in Chilas and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs.