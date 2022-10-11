CITY PULSE

Beyond Your Limits
The Full Circle Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by more than 40 artists. Titled ‘Beyond Your Limits’, the show will run at the gallery until October 16. Contact 0303-2239038 for more information.
Ode to my Father Jamil Naqsh
The Koel Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Mona Naqsh. Titled ‘Ode to my Father Jamil Naqsh’, the show will run at the gallery from October 11 to October 26. Contact 021-35831292 for more information.
