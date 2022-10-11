Court sets six friends free in DHA high-rise death case

A court discharged on Monday six youths arrested in a case pertaining to the death of their 26-year-old friend, who died after falling from a multi-storey building in Defence Housing Authority’s Phase 8 in July.

Adil Masood Khan had died after mysteriously falling from the 17th floor of the building near Do Darya on July 31. Police had booked and arrested his six friends – Syed Muhammad Ammar, Usman Ahmed, Owais, Uzair Ahmed, Ahmed Jamil and Syed Faaz – for alleged manslaughter for “leaving him in an injured condition to bleed to death”.

On Monday, Judicial Magistrate (South) Mazhar Ali accepted a final investigation report filed by DSP Iqbal Raza Shaikh, who recommended the court to dispose of the case as “A class” and discharge all the held suspects for want of evidence.

The magistrate discharged the suspects from the case subject to the submission of a surety of Rs50,000 each. He said the FIR was lodged for the offence of manslaughter punishable under Section 322 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). Reproducing Section 321 (qatl-bis-sabab) of the PPC, the magistrate maintained that even if one has no intention to cause death or harm any person but does any unlawful act which becomes a cause for the death of another person is liable to be punished under Section 322 of the PPC.

“Mens rea is not an ingredient but the most important ingredient is actus rea i.e. doing of any unlawful act which becomes a cause for the death of another person,” he explained, adding that at present, the entire record available so far was silent in respect of any unlawful act committed by the accused persons. Besides, he pointed out that a chemical examination report available on record clearly showed that cannabis was not detected in their blood samples.

The magistrate said it appeared that neither the complainant of the case was present on the date of the alleged occurrence nor did she witness the incident so the FIR was based on suspicion that one of the victim’s friends had pushed him off the building.

“If it is believed as per the complainant’s version that someone has pushed the deceased, a question in prudent mind arises as to who is he out of the six accused persons, who allegedly caused the death of the deceased as no cogent and tangible piece of evidence is available to try any of the accused in above-mentioned crime as nothing is available on record either in shape of direct or circumstantial evidence,” he went on.

He said no direct evidence in respect of Khan falling down was available with the prosecution, which might suggest how he had fallen from the 17the floor of the building.