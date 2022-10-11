CTD recovers official email account from hacker

A hacker recently gained access to the email account of Sindh’s Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) that is used to interact with other departments, but the account has been recovered.

A senior official of the CTD told The News that a few days ago, an unidentified hacker had managed to gain access to their email account that is used by the technical department for counselling with other departments, including the telecommunication department for call detail records (CDRs).

The official stated that the technical department observed some suspicious emails regarding CDRs in the email account, and informed their heads about the activity in the account. The official added that the heads immediately contacted the departments from whom the hacker had requested data, and told them to use delaying tactics, while they launched their own investigation to arrest the suspect.

They were close to tracing the hacker, but unfortunately, information about the investigation was somehow leaked, giving the suspect an opportunity to go into hiding. However, the CTD has managed to recover the email account by upgrading the security settings, while the hunt for the hacker is under way.

The official said that they are going through the links from where the suspect logged into the email account, including the web services he used, adding that the hacker will be arrested sooner or later.

SRA activist held

Officials of the CTD on Monday claimed arresting an activist of the banned Sindh Republican Army (SRA) for his involvement in terrorism, according to a statement issued by the department.

The CTD officials said that they had been investigating terrorism cases reported in the past, as well as the alleged presence of terrorists in Karachi, when a team of CTD Operation-II received a tip-off about the presence of terrorists in the Mauripur area.

Acting on the information received, a raid was conducted near the Agra Taj Railway Station, District City, where the suspects opened fire on the police upon seeing them approach. However, the police retaliated and managed to detain notorious terrorist Governor Kolachi after a brief shootout, and during his search, the police recovered four hand grenades, weapons and bullets from him.

According to the initial interrogation, the suspect’s younger brother Zulfiqar Kolachi, who possessed expertise in making bombs, was making a bomb with his accomplices inside a house in Ibrahim Hyderi in 2011 when the bomb exploded and killed Kolachi, while his accomplices were arrested.