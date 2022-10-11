DHA told again to hold meeting with experts to solve drainage issue

The Sindh High Court on Monday once again directed the Defence Housing Authority to hold a meeting with the relevant engineers proposed by the residents to sort out the drainage issue in the area.

Hearing a petition of DHA and Clifton residents seeking the appointment of a qualified sanitation engineer to conduct a comprehensive evaluation of the drainage infrastructure in the area, a division bench headed by Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi inquired the DHA counsel why a meeting with experts could not be held despite court directions.

The DHA counsel submitted that they had sent letters to the petitioners’ counsel to obtain a date for convening a meeting in compliance with court orders. The petitioners’ counsel said that they had not received any of the letters though a team of engineers as proposed and were ready to meet DHA and CBC officials.

The court directed the DHA to hold a meeting with the relevant engineers proposed by the petitioners on October 25 and submit the minutes of the meeting at the next hearing. Technical experts had earlier informed that the existing storm water drains in DHA are unable to handle rainwater in addition to the sewage flow and domestic waste, significantly reducing their design capacity.

Filing a report on the drains vetted by NED engineers, the experts said that extreme flooding in 2020 and this year in Karachi in general and in DHA in particular are recent examples of flooding due to a lack of planning and maintenance of the drainage system of a cosmopolitan city.

The report stated that some drains are used as combined sewer and rain drains, which goes against the purpose for which they are designed. The experts said storm water drains are meant to handle only rainwater, so they will likely overflow when they are already handling the sewage flow at 50 per cent of their capacity.

The report said the outfalls of the drains are in a poor hydraulic condition, and that the entire system is in need of rehabilitation and maintenance. Residents had filed a petition seeking an effective infrastructure for the sewerage and drainage system in the area, and compensation for the damage to the lives and properties suffered by residents during the monsoon rains of 2020.

The petitioners, including Azar Kalwar, had maintained in their plea that at least 41 people were killed across Karachi due to the rains on August 27 and 28, 2020. They said the city’s people, including DHA and Clifton residents, had to suffer losses worth millions of rupees due to catastrophic flooding after the rains. They pointed out that those authorities had been receiving millions of rupees in taxes under different heads, but they had been spending nothing on the drainage infrastructure of the city.

The petitioners sought the forming of a committee to conduct a comprehensive evaluation in respect of the drainage infrastructure, and directions for the DHA and cantonment boards to take all necessary steps to construct efficient storm water drainage systems in their respective jurisdictions.