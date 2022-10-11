Five days on, police yet to trace missing schoolgirl

Police have yet to trace the whereabouts of a 13-year-old girl who went missing from the Lines Area of the city five days ago.

Dania Shoaib had left her house on October 5 night, but she never returned. The family had first searched the girl in the area, but they informed the police a day after they themselves failed to find her.

The Brigade police registered a case on the complaint of the girl’s father, Muhammad Shoaib, who runs his own business. The father said in the FIR that his daughter, a student of Grade VIII, had gone outside the house, saying she was going to buy chips and sweets during load-shedding in the area, and she had missing since then.

Despite detaining eight suspects for questioning, the police have not yet found any major lead. “We have detained some eight suspects and interrogated them in front of the missing girl’s parents, but no one from them was found involved,” said Brigade SHO Khalid Rafiq while talking to The News.

“We are also trying to probe the case on technical grounds such as cell phone data or the record of the missing girl’s parents,” he said.After Dania Shoaib went missing on October 5, a Zainab Alert (an alert sent on different mediums by a government-run service for missing children) was issued after her parents contacted the police and relevant authorities.