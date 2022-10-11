Mindset issue

This letter refers to the news story ‘Diluting quality of life’ (October 9, 2022). There are few businesses in this country that don’t encroach onto footpaths and roads, and they will go up in arms if they are forced to restrict the space their establishments cover to the legal limits. Some organizations, including banks, multinational companies, etc will even put barriers on the road in front of their offices, creating reserved parking places on public land. Residential areas will encroach by either extending the approach ramps on the roads or building flower-beds along the boundary wall, squeezing the width of the road.

Every main highway is converted into a commercial zone, and no one bothers to look at the sign boards put up by the National Highway Authority stating that construction along the highway is prohibited. See the condition of Murree Expressway; despite it being a fenced road, businesses have been constructed along the highway right up to the edge of the road. There are either no zoning laws in Pakistan or they are just being ignored by everyone. Until this whole mindset is changed, nothing is going to change in this country and these issues will only become worse in the coming years.

Ayub Malik

Rawalpindi