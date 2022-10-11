Clean campus

My letter is directed to my fellow students at Karachi University. Unfortunately, garbage is a common sight on our campus. Many students tend to litter where they end up eating and drinking.
One only has to take a few steps to find a dustbin in which they can throw their garbage. Please keep the university clean and prove that you really do have some education.
Amrah Khan
Karachi
