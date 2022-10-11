Step on it

This refers to the letter ‘Bus me home’ (October 6, 2022) by Sumaira Iqbal. The writer says that the students of Karachi are facing a lot of problems due to the insufficient number of buses in the Karachi University bus service.

The writer further explains that many students are often late for class due to the lack of buses. The issue should be addressed on an urgent basis as it is damaging the education of the students.

Abdul Sattar

Kolwah