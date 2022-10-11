Save the city

This refers to the letter ‘Beyond policing’ (October 08, 2022) by Habiba Siraj. Karachi is being crippled by street crimes and its people are losing faith in the system. I second the letter’s call for a multi-pronged approach to the crime problem.

The government needs to resolve issues such as poverty, unemployment and lack of proper facilities. It is high time for the relevant authorities to ensure the people of Karachi feel safe.

Josh Baloch

Kech