‘Experts’ in the mud

Every other day brings news of a new attack by militants in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The latest incident is an attack on a school bus in Swat, killing the driver and injuring at least two students. It was clear from the outset that the security situation in Pakistan would get noticeably worse if the Taliban took over in Afghanistan as militants would be able to find refuge there. However, this scenario has actually materialized faster than any of us predicted. Can we fire all those experts and analysts who portrayed the Afghan Taliban as Pakistan’s friends, predicted peace and stability once the Americans left and the Taliban grabbed power, and hailed the Taliban’s victory and the US exit?
Aqil Sajjad
Tucson, USA
