Industrial expo to start from Oct 15

LAHORE: Sixth edition of Pakistan Industrial Expo 2022 will start from October 15 at Lahore Expo Center, where over one hundred and twenty top industrial Chinese manufactures to participate to showcase their products, a statement said on Monday.
The expo is co-hosted by the University of Sargodha and Everest International Expo with a special emphasis to link the city’s industry with international players. At least one hundred and twenty top industrial Chinese manufacturers are said to be participating in the event showcasing mainly computer numerical control machinery, construction machinery, renewable energy, building materials, agricultural machinery, hardware, bearings, chemicals, and auto parts. All of the Chinese products have already been transported to Lahore.
