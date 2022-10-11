SCBPL partners with insurers

KARACHI: Standard Chartered Bank Pakistan Limited (SCBPL) has signed a memorandum of understanding with EFU Life Assurance Limited and IGI Life Insurance Limited, whereby the partner companies will deploy dedicated sales staff at the bank’s branches for cross selling of insurance solutions to SCBPL’s client base, a statement said on Monday.

The alliance for bancassurance would help support the bank’s goal towards providing a full suite of wealth management services, SCBPL said. Top officials from the bank and insurance firms attended the signing ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Rehan M. Shaikh, CEO Standard Chartered Pakistan commented, “We aim to improve product awareness, especially among the financially marginalised segments of society.”

Taher G. Sachak, CEO EFU Life Assurance Limited said SCBPL was their first bancassurance partner. “EFU Life and SCBPL share the same vision of creating value and convenience for the bank’s affluent customer base through customised offerings, targeted to the need of this segment.”

Ali Nadim, Deputy CEO IGI Life Insurance, added that the partnership would help them offer tailor made savings and protection solutions to their customers, and encourage a healthier lifestyle through IGI’s insurance programmes.