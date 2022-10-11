Gold loses Rs700/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs700 per tola on Monday. According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs143,100 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram gold price also decreased by Rs600 to Rs122,685. In the international market, gold rates decreased by $18 to $1,677 per ounce.

Silver rates fell Rs10 to Rs1,570 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also decreased by Rs8.58 to Rs1,346.02.