KFC, Million Smiles Foundation open school

MARDAN: KFC Pakistan has joined hands with Million Smiles Foundation (MSF) under their corporate social responsibility (CSR) platform 'Mitao Bhook' to educate out of school children in Mardan, a statement said on Monday.

Million Smiles Foundation School, KFC Campus, Mardan will educate more than 250 children as well as provide them with school essentials including uniform, school bags, school shoes, curriculum, and teacher's training and development, it added.

The school was inaugurated by Raza Pirbhai, CEO KFC Pakistan, and Zeshan Afzal , vice chairperson MSF at a ceremony at the newly repurposed campus. The event was attended by senior leadership of both sides.

The organisations agreed to work together for supporting education, especially for ‘Girl Child’ and a national campaign ‘Parhay gi beti, parhay ga Pakistan’.

At the ceremony, Pirbhai spoke about KFC Pakistan’s plan to empower women through education to make them stronger members of the community. He expressed pride over the 600+ women working across KFC Pakistan across all levels of the organisation and hoped that the new campus would go a long way in reducing gender inequalities in the country.

Zeshan Afzal emphasised the importance of grassroots change that can only be brought about through education. He thanked KFC Pakistan for their support, stating the involvement of the private sector in bettering the landscape of the country would support thousands of young girls across the country to get access to education. He concluded his remarks by saying, “one educated daughter can give you a whole educated nation.”

It was announced that both the organisations would be closely working to support education initiatives for out of school children across Pakistan. They have also used some hashtags such as KFC, MitaoBhook, SmilesforHumanity, MillionSmilesFoundation, and MSFschools for their cause.