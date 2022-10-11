Stocks mixed on policy rate decision day

Stocks on Monday moved both ways to end moderately higher ahead of the monetary policy announcement amid bets of a dovish stance this time, traders said, the rate was however held unchanged later in the day.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Shares Index gained 126.39 points or 0.30 percent to 42,211.64 points. Ahsan Mehanti, an analyst at Arif Habib Corporation, said stocks closed bullish led by selected scrips across the board as investors weighed the likely status quo in the SBP policy announcement and a stronger rupee.

World Bank’s announcement of allocating $2 billion for Pakistan flood emergency operations impacted the sentiments positively, Mehanti said. Speculations on FATF decision due this month over likely exit from the grey list, ADB flood relief support promise of $2.5 billion, and surging global crude oil prices played a catalyst role in the bullish close, he said.

The KSE-30 index also fell 32.38 points or 0.20 percent to 15,889.47 points compared with 15,857.09 points recorded in the last session. Traded shares decreased by 73 million shares to 240.194 million shares from 313.348 million shares. The trading value rose to Rs10.533 billion from Rs9.420 billion. Market capital expanded to Rs6.875 trillion from Rs6.862 trillion. Out of 336 companies active in the session, 161 closed in the green, 149 retreated, and 26 closed unchanged.

Topline Securities said stocks largely traded in the positive zone during the trading session, which could be attributed to Finance Minister Ishaq Dar's statement that Pakistan would not seek debt restructuring from Paris Club and fulfil all multilateral, international, and bond payments.

A major contribution to the index came from TRG, LOTCHEM, OGDC, PAEL and DAWH, as they cumulatively contributed 144 points to the index. On the flip side MEBL, EFERT, ENGRO, FCEPL, and COLG lost 86 points cumulatively.

Unilever Foods secured the highest gains of the day by jumping Rs449.50 to Rs25,949.50 per share, followed by Nestle Pakistan, up by Rs100 to Rs5,850 per share. The top loser of the day was Colgate PalmXB, which fell by Rs40.01 to Rs2,059.99 per share, followed by Gatron Industries, which lost Rs30.50 to Rs378.50 per share.

Arif Habib Ltd said bulls and bears battled the whole day at the PSX. “In anticipation of a rate cut in the monetary policy, the market opened in the green and remained positive for the majority of the day. The main board volumes fell from the previous close as investor participation was sluggish although 3rd-tier stocks remained in the limelight,” it reported.

Sectors contributing to the performance include technology (+92.4 points), cement (+36.2 points), E&P (+23.9 points), chemical (+16.9 points), and cable & electrical goods (+13.2 points).

WorldCall Telecom was the highest-traded stock with 31.151 million shares. It rose by 3 paisas to Rs1.63/share. It was followed by Pak Elektron with 27.151 million shares, which closed higher by Rs1.20 to Rs17.45 per share.

Other stocks that recorded significant turnover included TRG Pakistan Ltd, Unity Foods Ltd, Lotte Chemical, Hub Power Co, Pakistan Refinery, G3 Technologies, TPL Properties, and Telecard Limited. Turnover in the futures contracts decreased to 73.267 million shares from 82.724 million.