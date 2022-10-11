ECC approves amendments to pre-shipment wheat inspection regime

ISLAMABAD: Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has approved two amendments in the pre-shipment inspection regime for wheat and also directed the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) to issue fresh tenders to import the grain.

The decisions were taken on Monday in a meeting presided over by Federal Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar. Also present were Federal National Food Security Minister Chaudhary Tariq Bashir Cheema, Federal Commerce Minister Naveed Qamar, Federal Industries Minister Makhdoom Syed Murtaza Mehmood, and State Minister for Finance and Revenue Dr Aisha Ghous Pasha, federal secretaries and senior officers.

Decisions related to the import of wheat were taken after the Ministry of National Food Security and Research presented a summary to consider proposals to use Gwadar port and suggested to revise the pre-shipment inspection agency procedure for the import of wheat. The ministry said that the reason higher price bids were received in the tender dated September 26, 2022 was the increased risk due to the change in inspection regime and the port.

In view of the higher cost on import of wheat associated with the two proposals, the ECC approved the proposal that both amendments to TCP tender inspection should be dropped for the time being. However, pre-shipment inspection should be ensured at the loading port from the top four inspection firms by TCP/Ministry of Commerce. The TCP was also directed to issue fresh tenders to ensure import of the allocated quantity of wheat.

On another summary from the Ministry of Commerce, in order to keep export-oriented sectors internationally competitive and sustain exports in the backdrop of an economic slowdown, the ECC approved continuation of regionally competitive electricity tariff (RCET) for export-oriented sectors during financial year 2022-23.

It was decided that electricity should be provided at Rs19.99 per kWh all inclusive to the five export-oriented sectors, namely textile, including jute, leather, surgical and sports goods across Pakistan from October 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023.

Further, the ECC also approved a supplementary grant of Rs410.181 million in favour of the Ministry of Interior for expenses relating to law and order.

The ECC deferred the summary presented by the Ministry of National Food Security and Research on profitable support price of wheat crop 2022-23.