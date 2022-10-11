SBP credits rupee rise to bullish sentiment, crackdown

KARACHI: The central bank has denied selling any dollars to lower the US currency value, and claimed that improved sentiment, declining speculative activity, strong administrative measures, and forex market surveillance contributed to the rupee’s appreciation.

“On the recent appreciation of PKR, SBP (State Bank of Pakistan) acknowledged that it was initially due to the market’s sentimental reaction to the change of finance minister,” said Arif Habib Limited, citing post-monetary policy analysts briefing given by the SBP.

However, the improvement in inflows in the form of remittances, exports, crackdown against speculators, reduction of the gap between interbank and open market and, exporters selling proceeds; “all this supported the strengthening of PKR against USD,” it added.

Currently, the SBP has been providing liquidity to the market, which would help banks in releasing payments to clear the import backlog, the SBP said. Remittances had decreased from formal channels due to the large spread between the interbank and open market rate, which reached 10-12 rupee.

As the gap now has been reduced, the remittances from formal channels have now increased, according to the SBP. The rupee rose for the twelfth consecutive session on Monday due to healthy inflows helped by dollar selling from exporters, with comments from the finance minister that Pakistan would not seek debt restructuring from the Paris Club creditor nations further improving market sentiment.

The local currency rose 1.95 rupees or 0.90 percent to 217.97 against the dollar in the interbank market. It ended at 219.92 on Friday. The rupee closed at 220 per dollar, compared with 222 in the previous session. It gained 2 rupees during the session.

“As exporters are rushing to sell dollars in anticipation of further appreciation of the rupee, there are sufficient supplies available in the market to match the importer demand,” said a currency dealer.

Pakistan’s Finance Minister, Ishaq Dar, refuted market rumours that the government would postpone the maturity dates for its bonds and stated that the nation would fulfil all multilateral, international, and bond obligations.

The government would fulfil all debt obligations, Dar told a news conference on Sunday. Last week, Moody’s cut Pakistan’s credit rating from B3 to Caa1, which was considered “junk” territory, citing external risks and doubts about Pakistan’s capacity to obtain the necessary finance to satisfy its demands in the coming years.