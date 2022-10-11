Mansehra to have women’s university

MANSEHRA: Special Assistant to Prime Minister Sardar Shahjehan Yusuf on Monday said the federal government had approved the establishment of the first-ever women’s university and long-awaited gravity flow water supply scheme for the district.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the federal government have signed a memorandum of understanding for a mega gravity flow water supply scheme. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will soon inaugurate it,” he told reporters here.

He said the federal government had approved the establishment of the women’s university for Mansehra.“The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government had initiated the water supply project with the help from Japan but the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government dropped it,” Sardar Yusuf said. He said both the countries had finalised modalities for the multi-billion rupees gravity flow water supply scheme.