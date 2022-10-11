Drug addicts rehab scheme extended to districts

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Monday approved the extension of the Mass Rehabilitation Programme for drug addicts to all districts of the province.

He gave the go-ahead while chairing a meeting, said a handout.Adviser to Chief Minister on Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, administrative secretaries of relevant departments, director, Social Welfare Department and officials were present. Other divisional commissioners attended the meeting via video link.

The chief minister directed the officials to replicate the model adopted in the provincial capital in the district in accordance with the local perspectives and needs.

It was stated that the project would be implemented under the Annual Development Programme at a total cost of Rs. 500 million. It will have an estimated target of rehabilitating 5,000 drug addicts in the next two years.Mahmood Khan asked the officials to take pragmatic steps to launch the programme simultaneously in all divisions of the province within the next two weeks.

Of various aspects of the programme, it was added that the project would be implemented in three different stages including data collection & profiling, execution & rehabilitation and engagement of convalescents to turn them into productive citizens.

Steering committees will be formed at the provincial, divisional and district levels whereas bi-monthly progress reviews would also be held to resolve any issues instantaneously.

After detoxification, drug addicts will be treated and rehabilitated under the direct supervision of psychologists, psychiatrists and other allied staff along with providing them food, clothing, hygiene kits and opportunities for engaging in recreational and sports activities.

Additionally, a complete socio-economic model has been proposed which includes skill development and vocational courses aimed at providing livelihood opportunities to rehabilitated patients.

Formal sendoff ceremonies would be arranged for the rehabilitated persons in which they will be provided with the required documents and skill-based toolkits.

Of the progress made so far on the rehabilitation campaign launched in the provincial capital, Peshawar Commissioner Riaz Mahsud said a total of 1,079 affected persons had been rehabilitated whereas 925 were currently under treatment.