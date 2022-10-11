Call made for widening scope of psychology

PESHAWAR: A senior academician called for widening the scope of psychology by blending education with research and practical training to cope with the rising psychological disorders.

“Psychology departments at educational institutions should not be confined to mere teaching. “Their role should be enhanced by adding research and practical training to education for creating more opportunities for the graduates to play a role in creating a mentally healthy society,” said Fata University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Jahanzeb Khan while speaking as chief guest at a seminar.

The Horizon organisation hosted the seminar at the Ibadat Hospital in connection with World Mental Health Day (October 10). This year’s theme is “Make mental health for all a global priority”. Psychiatrists, clinical psychologists, health professionals, academicians, social workers and students turned up at the event.

Dr Jahanzeb said he had decided to convert the Psychology Department at Fata University into the Department for Psychological Studies and Services. “It will have a psychology clinic and offer counselling services,” he said and advised the youth to get enrolled there as the fee was affordable.

Comparing the public and private sectors, the academician believed that individuals had an important role in strengthening the institutions. He praised the role of Horizon and its chairman Prof Dr Khalid Mufti, a senior mental health expert, for the work in the sector over the years and recalled fond memories of his association with the organisation way back in the year 1989.

Other speakers addressed the seminar as well and touched on various aspects of mental health and the associated issues. They included Prof Dr Abdul Wahab Yousafzai, Professor Dr Khalid Mufti, Dr Mian Iftikhar Hussain, Prof Dr Muhammad Irfan and Associate Prof Dr Ali Ahsan Mufti.

The keynote speaker, Prof Dr Abdul WahabYousafzai, the head of the Psychiatry Department at Shifa College of Medicine and consultant psychiatrist at the Shifa International Hospital, Islamabad, spoke about suicidal behaviour in Pakistan.

“Up to 50 million Pakistanis suffer from common mental disorders, six million depend on drugs, and one per cent of children and adolescents have diagnosable psychiatric disorders,” he said while quoting from a study.

Dr Yousafzai said stigma, meagre funding for mental health, ethical dilemmas, poverty, lack of awareness, myths associated with mental illnesses, poor development indicators, terrorism, post-epidemic looming situation, internal displacement and political instability were the challenges. Citing figures from research, the speaker said police recorded 1,645 attempts of suicide by people, out of which8.5 per cent ended in fatalities. He said 63 per cent of victims were women and over 60 per cent married, adding violence against women and mental illnesses were the major reasons. Giving the causative factors, he said the interpersonal issues percentage stood at 9 pc, mental illnesses at 35 pc, domestic stress at 33 pc, financial issues at 3 pc and others at 19 pc.

About the situation in the country, Dr Yousafzai lamented that no well-equipment to cater to mental health needs despite the fact that psychological disorders were among the present-day challenges.

“People are ill-informed as they are dismissive about ethics and tend to become cultish in behaviour, there is a lack of critical thinking and we increasingly becoming an intolerant society,” he stated.

Earlier, Horizon Chairman Prof Dr Khalid Mufti said that World Mental Health Day was observed to raise awareness about related issues and mobilise efforts. He lamented that the mental health sector was neglected, psychiatric education insufficient and treatment facilities scarce in the country.

Dr Khalid Mufti, who has been working in the mental health sector for almost five decades, talked of intolerance, anger, anxiety, depression, etc and called for engaging the community to have them addressed as grassroots interventions made a difference.

Associate Prof Dr Ali Ahsan Mufti, a consultant psychiatrist at the Ibadat Hospital, introduced Horizon and said it was a humanitarian, community-based, non-political, non-profit registered organization working since 1987 to treat and rehabilitate the mentally ill and drug addicts along with training professionals and volunteers.

The psychiatrist said the organisation was imparting mental health education, connecting groups such as doctors, psychologists, social workers, nurses, paramedics, community health workers and non-governmental organisations representatives, cooperating and collaborating at various levels to promote mental health.

He said the organisation had trained the Psychology Department students from Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women’s University (SBBWU), adding social workers and other community members would also be trained to make them resource persons to help effect a change in the society.

Sumawiya Shiraz, a BS Psychology student from the SBBWU, shared her impressions and said she had leant a lot from her internship at the Ibadat Hospital. “Books cannot be an alternative to practical experience. I learnt history taking, cognitive behaviour therapy, psychotherapy, counselling, psycho-social counselling, relapse prevention and relaxation techniques along with exercises,” she explained.

Awards of excellence were given to senior psychiatrist Prof Dr Mian Iftikhar Hussain and Prof Dr Muhammad Irfan, head of the Department of Mental Health Psychiatry and Behavioural Sciences, Peshawar Medical College.