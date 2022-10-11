Grenade attacks by extortionists rising in KP

PESHAWAR: Grenade attacks on houses mostly believed to be carried out by extortionist gangs are happening frequently in the provincial capital and several districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with no relief provided to the victims by the government and law enforcement agencies.

There have been a number of incidents in the last few months in which grenades were lobbed into houses, hujras and factories in Peshawar and other districts of the province.Sources said most of the victims had received calls for extortion on WhatsApp numbers from unknown groups.

The other day, the house of Raza Muhammad of Hajikhel was attacked with a grenade in the limits of Tehkal Police Station. It damaged the main gate and boundary wall of the house. However, the explosion did not cause any human loss.Houses were attacked with grenades thrice in Hayatabad in the last few days. Some people were injured in these explosions that spread terror.

It has been noticed that most of the grenade attacks are carried out to terrorize the victims to force them into paying extortion. After calls to a large number of industrialists, traders, politicians, contractors and other well-off people, houses are being attacked more frequently.A majority of the calls were made to the people in Peshawar, Swat and the southern districts of the province.

In Peshawar, the house of a senator as well as workers of different political parties were hit with grenades in the last few weeks.Recently, a grenade was thrown at the house of former federal minister Shehryar Afridi in Kohat. The house of MPA Faisal Zeb in Shangla and another MPA Aghaz Gandapur in Dera Ismail Khan came under attack by armed gunmen.

The purpose of the attacks on the houses of the three lawmakers within a few days is not clear yet but that seems to be part of the fresh wave of terrorism to spread fear.

On the other hand, most of those receiving calls from extortionists could not

be provided with any relief by the government and law enforcement agencies except for lodging a roznamcha (daily diaries, not proper first information reports).

The aggrieved citizens restrict their movement, install CCTV cameras and exercise maximum care about security. The situation keeps an entire family under stress for a long time.The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police set up a special desk at the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) last year to deal with all such cases and bust the networks.

An official said the CTD and local police had busted gangs and held many individuals for extortion calls and grenade attacks in recent years and months. The police chief of Peshawar recently said they had arrested 64 extortionists during the current year.

An official said most of the calls were being made from Afghan numbers through WhatsApp. He said a number of local facilitators of these groups had been arrested by the police and CTD in different parts of the province investigation was on in other cases.

Officials said several letters were written by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police to the federal government in the past years to take up the issue of phone calls made from Afghan numbers with the authorities in Afghanistan.