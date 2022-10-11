Teachers end protest as talks bear fruit

PESHAWAR: The teachers of primary schools in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ended their 5-daylong protest on Monday after the talks with the government bore fruit.

Secretary for Education Motasim Billah and Director of Education Hafiz Ibrahim took part in the talks from the government side while All Primary Teachers Association President Azizullah and others represented the teachers.

Under the agreement, the Education Department set up a 9-member committee which was tasked with making recommendations within 40 days in light of the teachers demands.It is worth mentioning here that the teachers on the call of the All Primary Teachers Association had started the protest to press the government to accept their demands, including the upgrading of the pay scale and later announced the closure of primary schools after the police baton-charged them fired the tear gas shells to break up the protest outside the KP Assembly last Thursday. The schools remained shut till Monday.

On Monday, thousands of teachers from across the province gathered at Jinnah Park in Peshawar and then staged a protest rally outside the KP Assembly.They blocked the roads for vehicular traffic and chanted slogans against the government and police high-handedness at Surey Bridge on Khyber Road.

Awami National Party leader Ghulam Ahmad Bilour, provincial president Professors Association Jamshid Khan, lawyers’ leader Sangeen Khan advocate and others addressed the protest sit-in.

The speakers urged the government to give respect to the teachers and accept their demands as soon as possible. The teachers’ leaders alleged that their leader Azizullah was called for the talks but later he was arrested by the administration. The Education Department officials held several rounds of talks with teachers but that yielded no results.

Later, the director of the Education Department assured the protesting teachers that talks were going on and that their issues would be resolved amicably.The official asked the protestors to open the road for traffic to facilitate people.

However, the protestors demanded the immediate release of their leader Azizullah and others and acceptance of their demands before opening the road. The teachers’ body head was released and he joined the talks.

The protestors had blocked the Khyber Road on both sides, which caused huge gridlocks on almost all the roads and the motorists and pedestrians faced great hardships.