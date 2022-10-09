Two Afghan nationals held in murder case

MANSEHRA: The police in Baffa on Saturday arrested an Afghan national and his son, who allegedly killed the latter’s wife and attempted to bury her body clandestinely in the Gandhian area of the district.

“We have yet to establish the exact reason why a man and his son killed the 20-year-old Afghan woman, and dumped her body in their tent to dispose of it secretly,” Aurangzeb Khan, the SHO Baffa Police Station told reporters.

He said that Mohammad Malang with the help of his father, Muqam Khan killed his wife on Friday and dumped the body secretly in a tent to hide their crime.

“We, on a tip off, not only traced the blind murder and seized the body but also arrested both accused who committed the murder,” Khan said.

The SHO said that police shifted the body to Civil Hospital Baffa and handed it over to her father on completion of the medico-legal formalities there. “We have started an investigation to unearth the exact cause behind the murder,” he said.