Rabbani submits ‘Members of Parliament Privileges Act, 2022’ bill in Senate

ISLAMABAD: Former Senate Chairman Senator Mian Raza Rabbani on Saturday submitted the Members of Parliament Privileges Act, 2022 bill in the Senate Secretariat that laid down the procedure for the arrest or detention of parliamentarians.

According to the bill, no member shall be detained under any law pertaining to the preventive detention, no member shall be detained or arrested one week before the commencement of a session in which he is required to vote for the election of prime minister or the chief minister or a vote of confidence or a vote of no-confidence or a money bill (annual budget).

Talking to The News, Senator Raza Rabbani said the purpose of the instant bill was not to provide a privilege to a member of parliament but to facilitate them in exceptional circumstances to perform their constitutional duty without any hindrance.