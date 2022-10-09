Preparation on to invade federation on Imran’s orders: PML-N

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) leaders Saturday strongly denounced the arrest warrants for Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, saying that preparations were underway to invade the federation on the orders of former premier Imran Khan.



They said the Punjab government wanted to arrest Rana Sanaullah as he was the biggest hurdle in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) long march plans.

“There is a conspiracy to spread corruption and chaos in order to divert attention from corruption of the foreign agent, who played with national security and fooled people,” Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said referring to the PTI chairman. She strongly denounced the arrest warrants, claiming that the warrant was issued because the PTI chairman was frightened of Sanaullah. She said that arrest warrants of Rana Sanaullah were issued in Lahore as Imran Khan was afraid of him. In a tweet, she said the PTI chief was playing with national security and trying to hoodwink people.

Separately, Defence Minister Khwaja Muhammad Asif Saturday said the PMLN leaders were not afraid of the Punjab Police’s attempt to arrest Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah. He said Rana [Sanaullah] had always faced such political witch-hunts bravely in the past.

“We are not afraid of the Punjab government. If they want to arrest us, then they can do so,” the defence minister said. It was critical to bring everything to light to show the public their true faces, Asif said, adding that in the days to come, the PTI would not be able to find a place to hide face.

In his conversation with journalists, while referring to Imran Khan, he said that “neutrality of the institutions” was hurting a person “very much”.

“All of their narratives fell flat. Everybody knows why the PTI chief sent the President of Pakistan to the army chief and why they have made an offer until March-April. This neutrality is hurting one man (Imran Khan).”

Kh Asif said that two audios were leaked on Friday, and everyone heard the conversation taking place in it. The conversation brought the truth before the public. He said Imran Khan was talking about buying and selling parliamentarians in the audio leak. “Azam Khan says in audio that they are going to make a new cipher out of the minutes of the meeting. Now, Imran Khan says they have no idea where did the cipher go and also don’t name the US,” Asif said. He said that Imran Khan could get the audios audited forensically to check if those were fake.

Giving Imran Khan another broadside, Kh Asif said Khan and his sisters sold properties and made 80 trust deeds.

The army was still fighting the war on terrorism and embracing martyrdom, the defence minister said. “Armed forces are still actively defending Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as the province did not have even a semblance of a government,” Asif added.

To a query about PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif’s homecoming, Asif said previously Nawaz returned to Pakistan when was sure of getting arrested and this time around he would definitely set foot on the soil of the country because it was his homeland.

The federal minister said that before the 2018 elections, Imran Khan made promises to the people to give one crore jobs and five million houses. However, none of those promises were fulfilled by former prime minister, he added.

The federal minister said that 190 million pounds that Britain had sent belonged to the Pakistani government, but Imran Khan credited it to one individual’s liability account. He regretted that no PTI leader, including its Chairman Imran Khan, ever visited the flood victims.