FIA granted two-day remand of PTI’s Hamid Zaman

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday was granted two-day physical remand of PTI senior leader Hamid Zaman in a case related to prohibited funding by a district and sessions court in Lahore.
Ahead of Saturday’s hearing, the FIA produced Zaman before the court of Judicial Magistrate Ghulam Murtaza Virk on account of the charges against him. The FIA pleaded with the court to grant the agency the PTI leader’s 14-day physical remand.
FIA prosecutor Munim Bashir Chaudhry said: “The remand is required to complete the investigation.”
The court, however, granted the FIA a two-day physical remand of Zaman and directed the investigation officer to submit a progress report on the probe on October 10.
“As per the record, Hamid Zaman is suspected of receiving prohibited funding,” remarked the judge.
A day earlier, the FIA took PTI’s founding member Zaman into custody from his office in Lahore in the foreign funding case.
