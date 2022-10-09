Flood relief: Giving funds in undignified manner against religion, says Imran

PTI Chairman Imran Khan addresses a jalsa in Mianwali, on October 7, 2022. — YouTube/HumNewsLive

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday said that giving funds to flood victims in an undignified manner was against the injunctions of the religion.



He lauded the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for ensuring transparency in provision of compensation to the flood-affected people in the province.

He was addressing a ceremony at the Circuit House where cheques were distributed among the flood-affected people here. KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was also present.

Imran Khan said the KP government took pains to provide compensation to each flood victim in a dignified manner unlike the Sindh government where relief items were airdropped through helicopters in a manner that was against the dignity of humans.

Imran Khan appreciated Senator Dr Sania Nishtar for tirelessly working to successfully materialise efforts of the KP government and ensuring efficient management and utilisation of flood relief funds.

He said the KP government had set an example of transparency in disbursement of compensation funds among the flood-stricken people by utilising technology-based mechanisms.

The former prime minister added that the entire process entailed several phases such as verification of claims, digitisation of data by visiting each flood-damaged house and above all payment of the compensation amount through bank accounts.

The PTI chief said that disbursement of funds through banks would ensure transparency in the entire process.

He said this mechanism also enabled the flood-affected people to open accounts in banks so they could utilise the accounts for receiving further assistance from the government.

He also commended the administration, chief secretary and other relevant officials for working day and night to extend relief to the flood affected people.

He said the pro-people measures were part of the journey towards making the country a welfare state, adding that initiatives like the Ehsaas programme and health insurance scheme were appreciated by the international community.

Meanwhile, PTI chief Imran Khan’s helicopter made an emergency landing in Rawalpindi on Saturday while en route to Banigala from Dera Ismail Khan.

The pilot made an emergency landing near a village in Adiala Town due to a technical problem, after which Khan left for his residence by road, the party confirmed in a statement released on Twitter.

Imran Khan was visiting DI Khan to distribute cheques among the flood-affected people and this incident took place on his way back. When his helicopter made an emergency landing, he called his staff to send vehicles.

While waiting for his cars, Imran Khan spent time with the children of a nearby village who were playing cricket in the fields.

He was seen speaking to the locals and inquiring about the whereabouts of people and children present there.