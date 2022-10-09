Raisi says students won’t let enemy ‘dreams to come true’

TEHRAN: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Saturday that the country´s students won´t “allow the enemy´s false dreams to come true”, as protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini entered their fourth week.
A wave of unrest has rocked Iran since the 22-year-old Kurdish woman died on September 16 after her arrest by the morality police in Tehran for allegedly failing to observe the Islamic republic´s strict dress code for women.
The street violence has led to dozens of deaths, mostly of protesters but also members of the security forces, and gatherings have been reported in universities and schools across the country.
