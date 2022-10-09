Two Palestinian teens shot dead in Israel’s latest West Bank raid

JENIN, Palestinian Territories: Two Palestinian teenagers were shot dead on Saturday in an operation by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank, prompting the Palestinian leadership to warn such military action may lead to “a point of no return” in the territory.

The Palestinian health ministry announced the killing of “two citizens by occupation (Israeli) bullets in Jenin”, as Israeli troops carried out an arrest in the flashpoint northern city.

Eleven others were wounded in the latest violence to hit the West Bank, a day after two other Palestinian teenagers were killed by Israeli forces elsewhere in the territory.

Israel´s military said troops entered Jenin on Saturday to detain a 25-year-old Palestinian it said was a member of the Islamic Jihad militant group and suspected of shooting at troops in the area.

“During the activity, dozens of Palestinians hurled explosive devices and Molotov cocktails at IDF (Israeli army) soldiers and shots were fired at them. The soldiers responded with live fire towards the armed suspects,” an army statement said.

Those killed were named by the Palestinian health ministry as Ahmad Daraghmeh, 16, and Mahmoud as-Sous, 18. Islamic Jihad praised the teenagers as “its martyrs”.

Israeli forces have launched frequent and often deadly raids in Jenin and other parts of the West Bank in recent months, often targeting Palestinian militants.

Dozens of Palestinians have been killed, including fighters and civilians.

Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was shot dead in May while covering an Israeli raid in Jenin.