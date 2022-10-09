Brazilian police seize ton of cocaine hidden in cat litter

RIO DE JANEIRO: Police in Brazil seized more than a ton of cocaine concealed in a truck carrying cat litter, officials said on Saturday.

The find was made overnight in the southeastern state of Minas Gerais when highway police searched the truck as it traveled to the port city of Salvador de Bahia.

“Thanks to sniffer dogs, agents found around 1,140 kilos of cocaine in bags hidden under a cargo of cat litter,” highway police said in a statement. The cocaine is worth around $39 million, it added.