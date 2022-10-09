Two police officers arrested in Vietnam after blaze killed 32

HANOI: Two police officers in southern Vietnam have been arrested for negligence over a karaoke bar fire that killed 32 people last month, authorities said.
Fire ripped through the three-storey entertainment venue in a dense residential neighbourhood of Thuan An city, north of commercial hub Ho Chi Minh City in early September.
Police in Binh Duong province said in an online statement posted late on Friday that an officer had been taken into custody, while a second was under house arrest.
